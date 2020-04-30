Supreme Committee discusses ‘gradual resumption of other activities’ in Oman

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman held its fifth press conference in which important matters pertaining to commercial establishments and its functioning were concerned.

The matters included:

– There are more than 38 commercial activities that are permitted to conduct their business until now. There will be a gradual resumption of other activities.

– Markets are closed except for specific markets such as Al Mawaleh Market which was closed for several days in order to reorganize the movement inside. Yesterday, it was opened and we did not see huge crowding.

– The places designated for walking are open, but it is difficult to monitor them as they extend to several kilometers. We rely on the citizens and the residents to follow the health procedures announced by the authorities.

– Most of the establishments that have reopened are in relation to vehicles, as vehicle movement continues, whether personal or corporate, or in the military and security sectors.

– The requirements to be adhered to in regards to resuming activities depend on the commitment of the owners of said establishments, the citizens, and residents.

– The technical committee chaired by the Ministry of Health are discussing which activities and establishments can be reopened and the requirements that are required to achieve this.

