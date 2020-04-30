Supreme Committee: 40,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Oman, 60 healthcare workers infected

In a live press conference held today [Thursday, April 30], Oman’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 announced the latest updates and developments on the global pandemic’s effects in the Sultanate.

Speaking at the press conference, His Excellency the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saeedi, stated that 40,000 people in Oman have been tested thus far for COVID-19.

Of the 2,348 confirmed coronavirus cases, 65 patients are currently in hospital, with 17 of them in the Intensive Care Unit. The Minister also announced that 60 healthcare workers in the Sultanate have contracted the virus but, thus far, none are in serious condition. He also clarified that 70 per cent of the infected health workers did not catch the virus from patients.

His Excellency the Minister of Health also revealed that the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Muttrah has been recorded among those working in the tailoring profession. He also went on to divulge that one business establishment in Muttrah caused a spread of COVID-19 among 108 people.

The Minister also stated that the nature of the coronavirus is unpredictable, with many global scientific journals and articles positing that there could be a second wave of the virus to come during the annual influenza season.

Finally, the Minister also announced that the amount of money collected through donations via the special account set up under the auspices of the Ministry of Health to combat coronavirus has reached OMR 24 million.

Also speaking at the press conference was His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television, who said that rumours circulating in the community or on social media about COVID-19 have markedly decreased due to the role of the media and the laws of the country, which impose strict penalties on those found spreading fake news.

His Excellency the Chairman highlighted one example of such fake news, referencing a video circulating yesterday [Wednesday, April 29], that had overlaid fake audio over a video clip from Oman TV — a form of fakery he said is considered very dangerous.

Also present at the press briefing was Dr. Saif Al Abri, Director General for Disease Surveillance and Control at the Ministry of Health. His Excellency stated that, while Oman may be close to starting to see a drop in the slope of the virus curve, there is the possibility in an uptick in the number of cases as some commercial activities and establishments gradually reopen.

His Excellency also divulged that COVID-19 infection rates in the Governorate of Muscat have affected expat residents more-so than Omani citizens, but that in all other Governorates the rate of infection among Omanis has been higher than that among residents.

The Minister of Health also confirmed that of the 2,348 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oman overall, 62 per cent are among expat residents and 38 per cent are among Omani citizens.

