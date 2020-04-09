Supreme Committee: 206 cases are in Muttrah, COVID-19 treatment free for all in Oman

Oman’s Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in Oman held its second virtual press conference today [Thursday, April 9] where top officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) updated media on the Coronavirus situation in the Sultanate.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, announced that, as of today’s tally of 457 cases, a total of 33 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across Oman, while a total of 109 patients have made successful full recoveries.

He also stated that Oman has not yet reached the peak of its number of cases — which are expected to rise in the coming weeks. Minister Al Saeedi reiterated that COVID-19 treatment and testing is free to all citizens and expats under the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik himself.

Dr. Seif Al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the MOH divulged that, of the 457 cases of COVID-19 currently registered in Oman, 206 cases are in Muttrah and that of the 38 cases announced today, 31 are from Muttrah.

Dr. Al Abri explained the majority of cases being diagnosed in Muttrah are among the expat labourer population; while, Minister of Health Dr. Al Saeedi, added that the MOH is calling upon embassies and their countries’ representatives to make it clear to their nationals that COVID-19 testing and treatment is free to encourage those in need to seek it out and help further curb community spread.

Dr. Al Saeedi also assured the public that, while there is a continuous challenge to provide medical equipment and kits, all efforts to bring in new supplies are underway and, today, a new batch of medical equipment will be arriving in Oman from abroad.

He also stated that the Sultanate has begun manufacturing of PPE products such as protective clothing and face-masks for its health sector and that what they have on-hand currently at the Ministry of Health is sufficient for the current scenario.

Dr. Al Saeedi also clarified that, while the amount of out-patient services for non-emergency cases in Oman has been reduced in the wake of the pandemic, services continue uninterrupted for patients for the following treatments: cancer, heart diseases, renal dialysis, diabetes, pregnancy, and labour and delivery.

He also stressed that no patient outside of Muscat who needs to travel into the capital for these kinds of treatments will be rejected from entering the governorate.

Finally, Dr. Al Saeedi called upon the public not to rush to purchase goods or ‘panic-buy’, and avoid stock-piling or hoarding essential necessities, and assured that Oman’s current food stores are more than sufficient for the current situation. Dr. Al Saeedi said he was “sad to see what happened yesterday” as members of the public rushed to make purchases which led to “unreasonable gatherings.”

