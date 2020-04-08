SQU Hospital issues urgent call for blood donations

Sultan Qaboos University Hospital (SQUH) has put out an urgent call for blood donations at its hospital blood bank amid an ongoing need for donors.

In a circular issued to media today [Wednesday, April 8], SQUH has invited those who wish to donate to book an appointment by calling (+968) 2414-4987, or via WhatsApp at (+968) 9288-5754.

When contacting the SQUH blood bank, donors are requested to provide their full name along with a preferred date and time to schedule their appointment.

SQUH has also advised donors from the public to adhere to the following COVID-19 health precaution measures before visiting the blood bank:

1. Entry to the donor room at the SQUH blood bank is restricted to blood donors only.

2. Donors must wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after blood donation.

3. Prospective donors should not give blood if they are suffering from the following:

– Fever or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or difficulty breathing.

– If they have traveled abroad in the last 28 days.

– If they were in contact with a person suspected or infected with Coronavirus in the last 28 days.

– If they have been diagnosed with or suspected to have Coronavirus.

Hours of operation for the SQUH blood bank are Saturday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. till 9:00 p.m.

(Also read: Is it safe to donate blood in Oman during the Coronavirus pandemic.)

