SQU Hospital calls for essential blood donations over Ramadan

Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Hospital is calling upon all who are able to do so, to consider donating blood during the Holy Month of Ramadan. As the demand for blood donations in Oman is continuous, hospitals such as SQU are especially seeking to maintain vital supplies through these life-saving donations.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a call-to-action issued to media, SQU Hospital has said its blood donation bank will continue to operate 24 hours a day, Saturdays-Thursdays, during Ramadan, save for closure on Fridays.

SQU Hospital are recommending to all potential donors during Ramadan to donate only after they have broken their fast.

In light of the ongoing global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, donors should be aware of the following restrictions and safety instructions before entering the SQU Hospital blood bank:

— Entry to the donor room at the SQU Hospital blood bank is restricted to blood donors only.



— Wash your hands properly with water and soap before and after blood donation (or use a hand sensitizer).



Please do not donate blood :



— If you are suffering from fever or respiratory symptoms (such as a cough or difficulty breathing).



— If you have traveled abroad in the last 28 days.



— If you were in contact with a person suspected of having, or infected with, the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 28 days.



— If you have been diagnosed with or are suspected to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Those who wish to donate blood at the SQU Hospital blood bank should send their full name, along with their preferred date and time of donation via WhatsApp to 9288-5754, and a representative of the blood bank will be in contact to confirm the appointment.

Share this