‘Some’ health workers in Oman test positive for COVID-19; cases expected to rise to 1,500: Health Minister

Muscat: The Ministry of Health is expecting to see higher number of Coronavirus cases in Oman in the coming weeks.

In an exclusive interview with Al Wisal, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, pointed out that the number of cases in the country is expected to ‘peak before the end of the month’.

He added: “We are expecting to record some 1,500 cases, of which 300 will require medical care, and 150 will need intensive care.”

However, the Minister added that the actual numbers could be lesser by 60 per cent due to the current measures taken by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus in Oman.

He then revealed: “Some of the workers in the health sector have tested positive for Coronavirus. Thanks to God, their conditions are stable and some have already recovered. Protecting them is something holy for us.”

Breaking down the number of affected people, the Minister said that of the 371 cases, 219 are Omanis while the other 152 are expats.

Source: Al Wisal

