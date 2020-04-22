Slaughterhouses ready to meet Ramadan and Eid market demand: Muscat Municipality

With Ramadan about to commence, slaughterhouses around the country are springing to action to ensure ample readiness to meet surplus market demand for fresh meat during the Holy Month.

In the capital, Muscat Municipality, represented by the Directorate General of Health Affairs, has confirmed the readiness of the two central slaughterhouses in Seeb and Al Amerat to meet the needs of the public during this time, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

As per ONA, Qais bin Suleiman Al-Koshari, Director General of Health Affairs, Muscat Municipality, said that the working hours for the Seeb and Al Amerat slaughterhouses during Ramadan will be in two periods.

The first period will start from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. and will be devoted to livestock (sheep and goats) for companies, and meat sale companies for consumers in the markets of the Governorate of Muscat.

The second period, which will run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., will be devoted to the livestock of citizens and expatriates in the Wilayats of the Governorate of Muscat throughout the week.

Al-Koshari explained that the slaughterhouses have different types of livestock and cows that aim to meet the needs of consumers during the Holy Month.

