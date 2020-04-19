Shops across Oman encouraged to switch to environmentally-friendly bags amid surface life of COVID-19

Oman’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) is encouraging shops across the Sultanate to switch to environmentally-friendly shopping bags in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement issued online on Friday, April 17, the MECA explained that the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can live on the surfaces of plastic bags for up to three days, and has encouraged shops in the country to make the switch to eco-friendly options that consumers can easily wipe down and disinfect.
In its statement, the MECA elaborated that its recommendations are based on a recent scientific study published on March 17, 2020 in ‘The New England Journal of Medicine’ which cautioned that the COVID-19 virus could survive on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for 48 to 72 hours.
