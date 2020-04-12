SEZAD sets new standards for workers’ accommodations in Duqm

Muscat: A new decision to improve the living standards and conditions of workers in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm has been approved.

An ONA report stated that Yahya bin Said Al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), issued a decision approving the standards and conditions for the construction of workers’ accommodation in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD).

The decision aims to unify and specify the minimum mandatory requirements for the provision of appropriate accommodation for workers in SEZD, covering planning, designing and operation requirements as well as health, safety and environment requirements, in compliance with the local and international requirements.

Moreover, other conditions that have been added to the list of requirements take into account the precautionary measures concerning the infectious diseases, in accordance with the recent amendments implemented to the Law on Control of Infectious Diseases.

The newly set standards and conditions are applicable to all permanent and temporary workers’ accommodations designated to accommodate workers in the Zone, and are compulsory to all owners of these accommodations.

The decision issued on April 9 requested that all existing workers’ accommodations to be adjusted as per the new decision within six months from the date of its issue.

Source: ONA

Share this