Seven cargo flights with medical supplies offloaded in Oman’s fight against COVID-19

Under the guidance of the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19 in Oman, its Medical Response and Public Health sectors continue to ramp up efforts to strengthen the nation’s drug stockpiles in the face of the pandemic.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Tuesday, April 7], Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that seven aircraft laden with supplies and medical devices have already arrived and been offloaded in the Sultanate after international cargo transport flights.

The efforts come under the directives of the Supreme Committee to deal with developments resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

تنفيذا لتوجيهات اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن انتشار فيروس كورونا؛ قطاع الاستجابة الطبية والصحة العامة يواصل جهوده لتعزيز المخزون الدوائي للتصدي لجائحة كورونا بتسيير رحلات دولية بلغت حتى الان 7 طائرات محملة بالمستلزمات والاجهزة الطبية. pic.twitter.com/PLZh5GFDuy — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) April 7, 2020

