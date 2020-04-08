Seven cargo flights with medical supplies offloaded in Oman’s fight against COVID-19

08 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Under the guidance of the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19 in Oman, its Medical Response and Public Health sectors continue to ramp up efforts to strengthen the nation’s drug stockpiles in the face of the pandemic.



In a statement issued online yesterday [Tuesday, April 7], Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that seven aircraft laden with supplies and medical devices have already arrived and been offloaded in the Sultanate after international cargo transport flights.

The efforts come under the directives of the Supreme Committee to deal with developments resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

(Also read: ‘Some’ health workers test positive for COVID-19; cases expected to rise to rise to 1,500: Health Minister.)

