Saud Bahwan Group initiatives in fighting COVID-19

Saud Bahwan Group expresses their heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Committee’s prompt actions towards COVID-19, under the guidance of His Majesty Sultan Bin Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said. May God Almighty, bless His Majesty with good health and long life.

The Group expresses their deepest condolences to families who lost their dear ones to the virus. Also, sincere wishes and prayers for the recovery of all who have been affected by the virus.

The Group also conveys gratitude to professionals on the front lines who are continuously working to treat infected patients, and contain the spread of the virus to keep us all safe.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Saud Bahwan Group has been cooperating with the Ministry of Health, and will continue to support them in acquiring medical and Personal Protective Equipment such as; ventilators, masks, etc which are essential to fight the pandemic and which are being distributed to hospitals and healthcare centres throughout the country.

Saud Bahwan Group has always been part of the fabric of society and will continue to carry out their duty in serving the nation.

Saud Bahwan Group hopes that the recovery to normalcy will be as quick as possible and wishes all, good health and safety. May God Almighty bless us and our families.

