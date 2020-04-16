SalamAir begins repatriation flights to Lahore, Karachi from Oman

Muscat: SalamAir began operating two special flights between the Sultanate and Pakistan today [April 16].

The two flights have been scheduled for today, 16 April; and tomorrow, 17 April, and will fly to Lahore and Karachi with Pakistani expats from Oman.

A statement issued by the airline carrier read: “SalamAir will be operating two repatriation charter flights to Lahore and Karachi, today 16th and 17th April 2020. The two flights have been scheduled with coordination between authorities and the Pakistan embassy in Oman.

“As the safety of our passengers and crew are of utmost importance to us, we have taken all precautionary measures to ensure that our flights meet all health regulation standards.

“Our passengers and crew will be equipped with additional masks, gloves and sanitizer should they need. We are happy to serve our passengers to the highest standards at all times.”

