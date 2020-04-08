SAF equips shelter centers to control spread of Coronavirus in Oman

08 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is taking all the necessary steps to reinforce the medical system and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and Engineering Services at the Ministry of Defense today provided and transported various sets of support equipment and necessary requirements. 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The move comes to equip the sheltering centers for the Relief and Shelter sector in the Governorate of Muscat and to reinforce efforts of the medical system in the Sultanate.

Such measures aim to control the spread of the (COVID-19) that would support health measures taken by the medical sector and other relevant units. 

This comes within the framework of the continued activation of the plans of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) to support national efforts and measures taken to reduce the consequences of the COVID-19.

Source: ONA

Share this
Related News
OCCI calls for CBO to consider loan deferment up to six months for private sector staff
OCCI calls for CBO to consider loan deferment up to six months for private sector staff
Coronavirus: MOH announces evening closures of select health centres in Oman to limit COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus: MOH announces evening closures of select health centres in Oman to limit COVID-19 spread

Public Reviews and Comments