SAF equips shelter centers to control spread of Coronavirus in Oman

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is taking all the necessary steps to reinforce the medical system and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and Engineering Services at the Ministry of Defense today provided and transported various sets of support equipment and necessary requirements.

The move comes to equip the sheltering centers for the Relief and Shelter sector in the Governorate of Muscat and to reinforce efforts of the medical system in the Sultanate.

Such measures aim to control the spread of the (COVID-19) that would support health measures taken by the medical sector and other relevant units.

This comes within the framework of the continued activation of the plans of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) to support national efforts and measures taken to reduce the consequences of the COVID-19.

Source: ONA

