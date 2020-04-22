Royal Hospital launches new virtual clinic service to help patients in Oman

Muscat: Royal Hospital launched its own virtual clinic service to help patients in Oman communicate with their doctor remotely through their phones.

The service will enable doctors to asses their patients’ conditions and develop their treatment plans, and is currently available in some medical specializations.

In a statement on Twitter, the Ministry of Health said: “This service can be provided by sending an SMS message alerting the patient of the time and date of the virtual clinic.

“Both sides will use a secure application to ensure patient confidentiality.

“They will also receive a documented number of the virtual clinic’s name for the hospital. Via this service, patients can now communicate with their doctors, particularly those who cannot come to the hospital personally due to distance or any other causes.”

According to international media, medical firms across the globe are currently in a race to host their doctors on such online ‘virtual’ platforms, websites and applications to further help their patients connect with them.

