ROP investigate alleged murder in Masirah

12 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have launched an investigation into an alleged murder that took place in Masirah, in South Ash Sharqiyah Governorate.



In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 12], the ROP said that investigations are currently underway to determine the details of the incident and that they are urging the public not to spread rumours or report false news surrounding the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

(Also read: ROP Coast Guard rescue resident swept out to sea near Raysut, Dhofar.)

