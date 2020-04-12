ROP Coast Guard rescue resident swept out to sea near Raysut, Dhofar

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) Coast Guard have concluded a successful rescue operation to retrieve a missing resident who was swept out to sea in waters near Raysut, Dhofar Governorate.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, April 11], the ROP said that search efforts were mobilized after it was reported that an Asian expat resident had been pulled out to sea in strong tides.

The resident was rescued and given the necessary first-aid treatment before being transported to the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah for a complete checkup and further treatment.

