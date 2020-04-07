ROP arrest three alleged suspects on charges of theft

07 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested three individuals on charges of alleged theft in South Al Batinah Governorate.



In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 7], the ROP said that three Asian residents were arrested for allegedly restricting the freedom of three other Asian expat residents and attempting to steal from them by coercion.

The ROP have indicated that legal procedures have been initiated against the three alleged accused.

(Also read: Video: Watch ROP dispersing crowds ignoring Coronavirus laws.)

