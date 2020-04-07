ROP arrest three alleged suspects on charges of theft

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested three individuals on charges of alleged theft in South Al Batinah Governorate.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 7], the ROP said that three Asian residents were arrested for allegedly restricting the freedom of three other Asian expat residents and attempting to steal from them by coercion.

The ROP have indicated that legal procedures have been initiated against the three alleged accused.

قيادة شرطة محافظة جنوب الباطنة تُلقي القبض على ثلاثة آسيويين بتهمة تقييد حرية شخصين من ذات الجنسية والسرقة منهما بالإكراه، ويتم استكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 7, 2020

