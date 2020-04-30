ROP arrest six people in Dhofar for alleged electronic fraud

POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Royal Oman Police (ROP) in Dhofar Governorate have arrested six individuals for allegedly engaging in electronic fraud.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, April 30], ROP officials confirmed the arrest of six Asian expat nationals on charges of alleged electronic fraud via text messages and for allegedly accusing victims that their bank cards had been frozen.

The ROP stated that appropriate legal measures are being taken against the six accused, and calls upon the public “not to respond to anonymous numbers claiming to win cash prizes or saying that their bank card has been frozen, and not to disclose any personal data related to their bank account.”

(Also read: Tailors in Barka Municipality arrested for flouting COVID-19 directives.)

