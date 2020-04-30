ROP arrest six people in Dhofar for alleged electronic fraud

Royal Oman Police (ROP) in Dhofar Governorate have arrested six individuals for allegedly engaging in electronic fraud.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, April 30], ROP officials confirmed the arrest of six Asian expat nationals on charges of alleged electronic fraud via text messages and for allegedly accusing victims that their bank cards had been frozen.

The ROP stated that appropriate legal measures are being taken against the six accused, and calls upon the public “not to respond to anonymous numbers claiming to win cash prizes or saying that their bank card has been frozen, and not to disclose any personal data related to their bank account.”

وتدعو شرطة عمان السلطانية الجميع إلى عدم الرد على الأرقام المجهولة التي تدّعي الفوز بجوائز نقدية أو حظر البطاقات البنكية وعدم الإفصاح عن أي بيانات شخصية تتعلق بحساباتهم البنكية. — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 30, 2020

