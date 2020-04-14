ROP arrest alleged suspect in Masirah murder case

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have made an arrest in a murder case that took place in Masirah in South Ash Sharqiyah Governorate. The crime was announced by officials on Sunday, April 12.

In an updated statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 14], the ROP have confirmed that an arrest of an alleged suspect in the case has been made. Officials have apprehended an Asian national for the alleged murder of a citizen in Masirah, and for seriously wounding a second, female, victim.

The ROP have confirmed that legal proceedings against the alleged accused are currently underway.

قيادة شرطة محافظة جنوب الشرقية تُلقي القبض على آسيوي بتهمة ارتكاب جريمة قتل مواطن في ولاية مصيرة وإصابة امرأة بإصابات بالغة، ويتم استكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقه. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 13, 2020

