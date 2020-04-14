ROP arrest alleged suspect in Masirah murder case

14 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have made an arrest in a murder case that took place in Masirah in South Ash Sharqiyah Governorate. The crime was announced by officials on Sunday, April 12.



In an updated statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 14], the ROP have confirmed that an arrest of an alleged suspect in the case has been made. Officials have apprehended an Asian national for the alleged murder of a citizen in Masirah, and for seriously wounding a second, female, victim.

The ROP have confirmed that legal proceedings against the alleged accused are currently underway.

(Also read: ROP intercept smuggling attempt in Dhofar Governorate.)

