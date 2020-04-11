Regulate entry of shoppers, disinfect trolleys and surfaces in shops: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reiterated the measures taken by Oman’s Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) among shoppers and workers in shops.

The procedures, as per the ministry, include regulating the entry of consumers to the shopping outlets in small groups and maintaining a two-metre distance between shoppers at the counter.

This is in addition to sterilizing trolleys and surfaces, and making sanitizers accessible to consumers.

Legal action will be taken against those outlets found flouting these new regulations.

The ministry also advises consumers to look after their health and safety when shopping by observing strict commitment to precautionary measures.

Families in Oman have been asked to send only one person for shopping and to avoid frequenting shopping outlets during peak hours – which is between 7 pm and 10 pm.

Source: ONA

