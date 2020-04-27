Real estate transactions in Oman to resume online, says Ministry

27 Apr 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Housing has announced the resumption of real estate transactions online via its digital portal.



In a statement issued online on Sunday, April 26, the Ministry has confirmed that transactions related to property sales, inheritance, donation, mortgage, exchange, and ownership receipts can now be completed by booking an appointment via the website.

Applicants will then receive an SMS confirming their appointment, from which the two parties can attend to complete the transaction and receive their receipt.

The Ministry of Housing has also clarified that the sale of property in Muscat Governorate will be conducted via real estate brokerage offices.

