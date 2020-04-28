RAFO transports three Omani patients from Muscat to Salalah

A transport aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out a two-way transport operation for three ill citizens, along with their companions, to the Governorate of Dhofar after they completed necessary treatment procedures in the Royal Hospital.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the patients were transferred from the Al-Musana’a Air Base to Salalah Air Base.

This comes within the framework of humanitarian services provided by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other departments of the Ministry of Defense to citizens and residents, along with other government institutions.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Mwasalat transports 3,938 people in Oman between quarantine facilities.)

Share this