RAFO operates flight to transport citizen’s remains from Dubai

The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a special flight to repatriate the remains of a deceased Omani citizen from Dubai International Airport in the UAE, back to the Sultanate.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the flight took place on Thursday, April 23, with the RAFO also transporting the family of the deceased back to Oman. The citizen passed away in India after suffering from kidney failure and, as per ONA, the RAFO has extended their deepest condolences to his family.

The arrangements for repatriation of his remains from Dubai by the RAFO, stems from the care and attention accorded by the government of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, to citizens of Oman.

The RAFO’s efforts in this matter comes within the framework of the humanitarian services provided by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and other departments of the Ministry of Defense to citizens and residents, alongside other government institutions.

Source: ONA

