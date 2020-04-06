RAFO conducts medical airlifts of two citizens suffering from critical health conditions

06 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Responders from the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) have airlifted two female patients suffering from critical health conditions between hospitals in Musandam and South Al Sharqiyah governorates where they can receive the necessary medical care required.



In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 5] the RAFO said that one patient was transferred from Dibba Hospital to Khasab Hospital in Musandam, while another patient was transferred from Masirah Hospital to Sur Hospital in South Al Sharqiyah.

The transfers come under the context of “national efforts and humanitarian services” rendered to citizens and residents by the Ministry of Defense, in conjunction with other government departments.

(Also read: RAFO rescues five citizens lost at sea.)

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus: First shipment of food and supplies departs for Musandam, says Ministry of Transport
Coronavirus: First shipment of food and supplies departs for Musandam, says Ministry of Transport
Coronavirus: Ministry of Transport to increase facility of movement to and from Musandam
Coronavirus: Ministry of Transport to increase facility of movement to and from Musandam

Public Reviews and Comments