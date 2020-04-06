RAFO conducts medical airlifts of two citizens suffering from critical health conditions

Responders from the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) have airlifted two female patients suffering from critical health conditions between hospitals in Musandam and South Al Sharqiyah governorates where they can receive the necessary medical care required.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 5] the RAFO said that one patient was transferred from Dibba Hospital to Khasab Hospital in Musandam, while another patient was transferred from Masirah Hospital to Sur Hospital in South Al Sharqiyah.

The transfers come under the context of “national efforts and humanitarian services” rendered to citizens and residents by the Ministry of Defense, in conjunction with other government departments.

قام #سلاح_الجو_السلطاني_العُماني بعمليتي إخلاء طبي جوي لمواطنتين تعانيان من حالات صحية حرجة ، وقد تم نقل احداهن من مستشفى دبا إلى مستشفى خصب بمحافظة #مسندم ، كما تم نقل الأخرى من مستشفى مصيرة إلى مستشفى صور بمحافظة جنوب الشرقية ، و ذلك لتلقي العلاج اللازم. pic.twitter.com/TPJESBLIdK — التوجيه المعنوي (@MG_MOD_OMAN) April 5, 2020

