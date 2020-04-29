Prices of consumer goods, services increase across the GCC

Prices of consumer goods and services (excluding housing) in GCC countries increased by 1.3 percent in February 2020, compared to the same period last year, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

According to the latest figures released on Tuesday, April 28 by the GCC Statistical Center (GCC-SC), the Transport group increased by 3.1 per cent, the Culture and Entertainment group by 2.7 per cent, while the Food and Beverage group and the Tobacco group increased by 2.4 per cent each, the Education group by 1.2 per cent, the Restaurants and Hotels group by 0.8 per cent, and the Furniture and Household Equipment group by 0.1 per cent.

On the other hand, the data also showed that prices of the Clothing and Shoes group decreased by 1 per cent, the Miscellaneous Goods and Services group by 0.9 per cent and the Telecommunications group by 0.5 per cent — and, the Health group prices maintained their previous levels.

With regard to the contributions of the major groups to general Gulf inflation last February, the Food and Beverage Group contributed by 0.6 percentage points, the Transport group by 0.5 percentage points, and the groups of Culture and Entertainment, Education, and Restaurants and Hotels by 0.1 percentage points each.

In terms of the contribution of the GCC in February, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contributed 0.88 percentage points, the State of Kuwait 0.24 percentage points, the United Arab Emirates 0.12 percentage points, the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Qatar 0.03 percentage points each, and the Kingdom of Bahrain 0.02 percentage points.

