Price of Oman oil inches upwards as global crude market continues to reel

Muscat: Oman’s oil price (for June delivery) saw a slight increment today as the global crude market continued to reel from the effects of the Coronavirus, and an oil price conflict between two leading oil producers.

The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said today [June 23] that Oman oil price (June Delivery 2020) reached US$21.15.

This is a marginal rise of US$1.04 when compared with yesterday [June 22], when Oman was trading at US$20.11.

The average price of Oman oil (May Delivery 2020) has now stabilized at US$34.85, which is US$19.77 per barrel lower than April Delivery 2020.

Earlier this week, the price of US crude oil dropped by nearly 300 per cent to turn negative for the first time in its history. Experts suggest that the drop was due to plunging oil demands and lack of storage facilities for the oil.

Source: ONA, NBC News

Share this