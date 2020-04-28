Price of Oman crude oil drops by US$2.63

Muscat: The price of Oman’s crude oil has dropped by US$2.63 per barrel, Dubai Mercantile (DME) has said in a statement.

This drop means Oman’s oil on April 28 will trade at US$16.82 per barrel for delivery in June 2020, and follows a 55 cents drop of Oman’s sour crude oil from April 27.

While several political factors have led to a global drop in oil prices, experts suggest that the lack of oil demand due to oversupply and lack of storage, and diminished requirements as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic have led to the oil price dropping from the healthy US$60 that the nation was trading oil earlier in January this year to what it is currently.

Source: DME

Share this