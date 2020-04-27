Philanthropist helps clear debts of 28 prisoners in Oman

A philanthropist in Oman – who wished to remain anonymous – has come forward to clear the debts of 28 prisoners, as per an Oman TV report.

The detainees – all reportedly from the Governorate of Al Dhahirah – were released as a part of the ‘Fak Kurba’ initiative in the Sultanate that aims to ‘break the chains of human suffering’.

This is the fourth time the (unnamed) individual has helped clear the names of prisoners in the country, and subsequently aid their release.

While details on the debts weren’t revealed in the report, it is understood that the initiative, which was set in motion by the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA) in 2012, takes into consideration cases ranging from debts of RO100 to RO2,000.

Source: Al Wisal

Share this