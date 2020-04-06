Parts of Oman to see isolated, sporadic rainfall today: Oman Meteorology

While most areas across Oman will have mostly clear skies today [Monday, April 6], Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah governorates could see isolated fog and rain-showers, reports the Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s (PACA) Directorate General of Meteorology.

In its daily general forecast bulletin, the meteorology authority states that “convective cloud formation and isolated rainfall” can be expected over the Al Hajar Mountains this afternoon, with increased chances of cloud and fog formation also targeting Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah governorates.

Light to moderate north-easterly sea winds are also expected over coastal areas during the day, with light to moderate, westerly and north-westerly winds across the rest of the Sultanate bringing fresh gusts.

Offshore waves are expected to reach a maximum height of 1.25 metres, with waves of up to 2 metres high expected off the coast of Musandam.

Temperatures will hold steady at maximum and minimum ranges of 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees for Muscat, 31-26 degrees for Salalah, 34-23 degrees for Sohar, 38-22 degrees for Nizwa, and 37-25 degrees in Buraimi.

