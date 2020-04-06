PACP receives over 2,300 complaints since the start of Coronavirus crisis in Oman

The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that it had received numerous complaints from consumers in Oman after the start of the Coronavirus crisis in the country.

During the period between February 25 and April 5, the government body said that it received over 2,300 complaints from people on violators who were openly flouting rules that could ‘shift market stability’.

Khalid bin Mansour al Anqudi, the head of PACP’s call center, said that they have been receiving communications from consumers through different channels.

Of the total number of cases, 893 complaints were filed through social media channels, while others were made online or through call centers.

As per a report published on Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, the complaints were made concerning price hikes on commodities, sale of products that violate safety specifications and standards, food safety, lack of an invoice on goods, and the like.

Khalid then went on to assure the public that the authority has dealt with all reports and are pursuing ‘all applicable legal procedures’ against the violators.

Source: Al Wisal

