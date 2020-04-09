PACP launches food box initiative to support families during COVID-19 lockdown

Oman’s Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has launched a Ramadan Food Package initiative to provide essential necessities to families who need them amid the COVID-19 lockdown period.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports today [Thursday, April 9], these integrated food packages — which are usually made available during the Holy Month of Ramadan — have been prepared in advance to help support the needs of the community as the Sultanate grapples with the containment of the Coronavirus.

According to the PACP, the boxes, which contain 19 various essential food items, have been made available to all shops for under OMR 10 per box. The initiative falls under the PACP’s efforts to provide a bulk purchase option for families in an attempt to reduce frequent shopping trips and overcrowding of stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The integrated food packages also allow families to secure their needs ahead of time for the Holy Month so that they may “find the time to focus on spiritual activities” and avoid shopping centres, says ONA.

مراعاة للظروف المعيشية لبعض الأسر نتيجة تأثيرات الحد من كورونا #حماية_المستهلك تطلق مبادرة #سلة_الخير بالتنسيق مع المراكز التجارية بالسلطنة .#حماية_المستهلك #عمان_تواجه_كورونا #وجدنا_من_أجلكم pic.twitter.com/pTC6hOqsFC — الهيئة العامة لحماية المستهلك – عُمان (@pacp_oman) April 5, 2020

