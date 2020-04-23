PACP launches app to monitor food price hikes in Oman

Oman’s Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has announced the début of a new app that will allow its inspectors to track hikes in food prices more easily during shop inspections.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Wednesday, April 22], the PACP has said its new ‘Thakad’ app will help authorities track and control prices of thousands of products in stores across the Sultanate and help ensure that consumers have access to essential goods, at fair market prices amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The app will be accessed via field devices for PACP inspectors who will use it to scan barcodes and cross-reference shelf prices with those listed in the app’s database to ensure prices are not being tampered with. Appropriate legal measures will be taken by the PACP against those shops found to be in violation by hiking prices.

