PACP bans sale of two more types of hand sanitizer in Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has banned the sale of two more types of hand sanitizers in Oman after it failed to meet the standard specifications issued by the Sultanate.

The two sanitizers – ‘Perfect’ and ‘Clean Touch Hand Sanitizer Gel’ – were deemed to be below the accepted standards for hand sanitizers in the Sultanate.

As per a statement issued by the government body, the Clean Touch Hand Sanitizer Gel contains less isopropyl alcohol than the recommended limit for disinfecting, while Perfect sanitizer was found to contain methanol.

Exposing your body to Methanol, even through skin exposures, can result in severe systemic toxicity and even deaths, says a study issued by the US National Library of Medicine.

Source: Twitter/PACP

