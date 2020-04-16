PACP bans 3 more hand sanitizers in Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has banned the sale and use of three hand sanitizers in Oman that do not comply with the specifications to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The brands include ‘Pure Jel’, ‘Hand Sanitizer’, and ‘Delet’ – all three of which are dangerous for use or do not conform with the mandated regulations for hand sanitizers.

It was determined that Pure Jel contained a high percentage of methanol, which can affect one’s nervous system and also cause irritation to the respiratory system, skin, and eyes.

The other sanitizers were found to contain ‘lesser ethanol than the 60 per cent that is required to help in getting rid of germs’.

Source: Al Wisal

Share this