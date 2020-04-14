PACDA detains two individuals on Bausher mountaintop

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) have detained two individuals who had allegedly scaled a Bausher mountaintop.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Monday, April 13], authorities from PACDA said the two detainees were found at the top of a peak in the Wilayat of Bausher.

The statement went on to say that the two individuals were located by PACDA search and rescue teams and Royal Oman Police patrols, and “were reached, released, and provided medical care in good health.”

في هذا الوقت تم الوصول للمحتجزين وإنزالهم وتقديم العناية الطبية لهم وهم بصحة جيده.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) April 13, 2020

