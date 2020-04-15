Ordering goods or food online? Here are steps to follow to protect yourself from Coronavirus

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued guidelines for those in Oman to follow when taking delivery of goods purchased online.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

The guidelines include:

– Choose electronic payment.

– Ask the delivery person to leave the products in front of the door.

– Wear gloves before taking the products.

– Sterilize the products before using them.

– Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water after handling the items.

– Wipe the surface which the products were placed on with detergent and then sterilize it.

Are you shopping online?!



We care about your commitment to preventive measures, when receiving orders from delivery compaies. pic.twitter.com/xIyigRzJPu — وزارة التجـارة والصناعـة- سلطنة عُمـان (@MOCI_OMAN) April 13, 2020

Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Share this