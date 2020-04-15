Ordering goods or food online? Here are steps to follow to protect yourself from Coronavirus

15 Apr 2020
Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued guidelines for those in Oman to follow when taking delivery of goods purchased online.



The guidelines include: 

– Choose electronic payment.

– Ask the delivery person to leave the products in front of the door.

– Wear gloves before taking the products.

– Sterilize the products before using them.

– Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water after handling the items.

– Wipe the surface which the products were placed on with detergent and then sterilize it.

Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

