Ordering goods or food online? Here are steps to follow to protect yourself from Coronavirus

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued guidelines for those in Oman to follow when taking delivery of goods purchased online.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
The guidelines include:
– Choose electronic payment.
– Ask the delivery person to leave the products in front of the door.
– Wear gloves before taking the products.
– Sterilize the products before using them.
– Make sure to wash your hands with soap and water after handling the items.
– Wipe the surface which the products were placed on with detergent and then sterilize it.
Source: Ministry of Commerce and Industry