OmanVsCovid19 issues virology report on spread of ‘misleading news virus’

Muscat: The onset of the Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, however, its effects are far-reaching and has given birth to another major complication that the authorities must tackle – fake news.

In a creative post, OmanVsCovid19 – the official platform responsible for news pertaining to Coronavirus in Oman – has outlined the spread of the ‘misleading news virus’, its implications, and consequences in a bid to better help citizens and expats deal with fake news and its propagation.

The report reads as follows:

Spread level: Worldwide

Symptoms caused by the virus: Anxiety and panic for group members, causing chaos and confusion among society, and severed relationships.

The most vulnerable to the virus: People with weak immunity to fake news.

Ways of infection:

– Forwarded messages through WhatsApp

– Voice recordings

– Fake links

– Fabricated images

Preventive measures:

– Alerting group members not to send a message containing information from unreliable sources

– Removal from the group

– Following the news from official sources.

Treatment: Applying the penalties of the Penal law and Cybercrime law.

Note: There is a high possibility that the infection will transmit to another person in the group before the end of the day.

The Spread of Misleading News Virus#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/iqszfQetM5 — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 29, 2020

Source: OmanVsCovid19

