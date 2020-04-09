Omantel, Ooredoo extend free unlimited local calls offer in Oman

09 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: Telecom giants Omantel and Ooredoo have both extended their free unlimited local calls offer to further impel citizens and residents to adhere to the Supreme Committee’s orders to stay home during the Coronavirus crisis.



Both companies have extended their offers for a period of seven days; the offer will continue until April 16.

Those who haven’t activated the service can do so by:

– Omantel: Dialing *118# on the dialer or visit the Omantel app.

– Ooredoo: Sending the message ‘Home’ to ‘80067’.

Ooredoo clarified that those have already activated the free service can continue enjoying it without the need for sending the activation code again.

Source: Omantel, Ooredoo Oman

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments