Oman’s ties with GCC neighbours remain strong

As Oman continues to strengthen its diplomacy and bond with neighbouring GCC countries, most recently, officials from the Sultanate have met with their diplomatic counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to reaffirm their shared cooperation.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, in a statement issued yesterday [Wednesday, April 29], relations between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are “constructive and distinguished.”

As per ONA, Eid bin Mohammed al-Thaqafi, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Oman, said that Omani and Saudi relations enjoy the joint Royal attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, pointing out that communication between officials of both countries is continuously activated for the sake of coordinating cooperation and selecting the best examples to develop different sectors.

The ambassador described the road linking the two countries as “vital.” And, though some technical hindrances delayed its completion, they are being resolved, said al-Thaqafi, noting that the longer section of the road falls in Saudi Arabia due to the fact that it passes through the Empty Quarter.

Al-Thaqafi pointed out that the road offers scopes for great commercial exchange and, while Oman has a large volume of fish products highly needed in the Saudi market, Saudi Arabia provides the Omani market with large quantities of dairy products, vegetables, and petrochemicals.

Al-Thaqafi commended the Oman Vision 2040 supervised by His Majesty Sultan Haitham, and said that the Sultanate, by implementing the strategy, is set to enter a new phase of development based on economic diversification, coupled with the dual potential of the country’s ideal geographic location and human resources.

Saudi investments in the Sultanate are numerous, the ambassador outlined, including power generation and water desalination. He added that the Omani-Saudi Business Forum, which held two sessions in 2018 and 2019, provides excellent opportunities for businesspeople to discuss promising investment projects.

ONA also outlined the exemplary relationship between the Sultanate and the State of Kuwait in a meeting between Omani officials and Dr. Salman al-Harbi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate in a meeting that took place on Sunday, April 26.

His Excellency the Kuwaiti Ambassador described relations between Oman and Kuwait as deep-rooted under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

As per ONA, the ambassador also hailed cordial ties between the Emir of Kuwait and the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour and the centuries-old ties between the two countries.

Dr. Salman pointed out that the Sultanate and Kuwait are bound by ancient bonds of amity, and a common destiny and goals. These values became evident during times of crisis, he said, adding that the two countries work together towards the realization of a two-pronged approach to development—with similar goals—based on the ‘Kuwait Plan 2035’ and the ‘Oman Vision 2040’.

He explained that the two long term programs target investment in the sectors of fisheries, mining, petroleum, logistics, and transport.

The Kuwaiti envoy prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council states, the Arab world and the Islamic nation stability, peace, and security, and to spare the whole world all calamities and evils.

