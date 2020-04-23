Oman’s Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet today

The Ramadan moon-sighting committee will convene today [Thursday, April 23] after Maghrib Prayer, at the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs (MERA).

In a statement issued by Oman News Agency (ONA), the committee, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, will search for the new crescent moon that will mark the start of Ramadan 1441 AH.

As per ONA, the MERA “calls upon citizens and residents for the Ramadan moon sighting, with full adherence to the instructions issued by the COVID-19 Supreme Committee.”

Source: ONA

