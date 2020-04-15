Oman’s Public Prosecution notified of infringement of public funds via illegal land holdings

Oman’s Public Prosecution has been notified by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources of reports of citizens infringing upon public funds through the misappropriation of government lands in the form of illegal holdings.

In a statement issued online on Tuesday, April 14, the Public Prosecution’s office said that it has received reports of citizens who are taking advantage of the current situation in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic to infringe upon public land that is not theirs.

In the statement, the Public Prosecution’s office said that such actions are criminalized by law with a penalty of up to three years in jail, and the confiscation of those holdings.

The authority has also called upon those who would breach the prohibition of public funds to understand that “the maintenance of public money is a shared national responsibility”, and for members of the public to report any illegal holdings of land that encroach on public funds and their restrictions.

الادعاء العام @oman_pp يعلن تلقيه عدة بلاغات حول تعدي عدد من المواطنين على المال العام؛ بحيازة أراضٍ حكومية بطريقة غير مشروعة؛ مستغلين الظروف الاستثنائية الراهنة، ويُهيب بكل من تسوِّل له نفسه التعدي على حرمة المال العام بعدم التعرُّض له أو المساس به.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/1Bk15yZ0yN — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 14, 2020

