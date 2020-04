Oman’s Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has seized thousands of unlicensed pills being sold in the country.

In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, April 22] the PACP stated that it had confiscated 7,570 pills in the Wilayat of Sur that were being marketed for medical and nutritional use without approval and permits from the relevant authorities.

(Also read: COVID-19: Oman’s Ministry of Health purchases 1 million hydroxychloroquine tablets.)

