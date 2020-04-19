Oman’s national date products strategy seeks to maximize returns on cultivation

The date palm continues to hold pride of place as Oman’s number one crop in terms of number, the range of areas where it’s grown, and the integrated agricultural and environmental systems that result from its cultivation.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the date palm is a national wealth that touches and affects the lives of citizens in the Sultanate both directly and indirectly, as Oman’s most important food-producing tree. Therefore, maximizing the economic, social, and environmental returns of its cultivation represent the basis for sustainable agriculture in all governorates of the Sultanate.

As per ONA, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has prepared a national strategy for the development of the date palm, along with a plan for its implementation that outlines its scope towards the maximization of date palm trees’ economic, water, social, and environmental returns on cultivation at an individual and national level.

As part of the process to promote the date palm industry in the Sultanate, the Nakheel Oman Development Company was established in 2018 as a closed Omani joint stock holding company owned by the Diwan of Royal Court, represented by the Directorate General of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project, and the Oman National Investments Development Company (Tanmia).

The strategy would see the holding company purchase dates and date products from the Directorate General of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project and, also, provides material resources such as land, energy, water, and environmental permits, as well as expertise needed. The City of Nizwa has been chosen as the location for the company’s main manufacturing complex for date palm products.

The volume of investments — including the central unit for processing dates and date-based industries, as well as industries based on by-products, are estimated at about RO92 million.

The company announced last January that it had issued four tenders for the construction of the manufacturing complex. Tenders for the first phase of the project include civil works for the construction of the manufacturing complex, and the supply and installation of the steel structures of the complex, as well as the work of supplying and installing the cooling station for the cold stores, and electrical and mechanical works manufactured for the complex.

Also established in 2018 was the Oman Dates Production and Packing Company — an affiliate to the Oman Foods Investment Holding Company through an investment in a project to establish an integrated factory in the Wilayat of Barka, along with six collection centres in the governorates. The company will purchase date products from farmers, then process, package, and sell them in local markets and export them. The cost of the project is RO28 million in the first stage, and will reach RO75 million in its final stage.

Eng. Adnan bin Mohammed al-Alawi, CEO of the Oman Dates Production and Packing Company, said to ONA: “The project comes within the framework of developing the dates sector in the Sultanate, creating an incubation and marketing environment for Omani dates as part of the food security and import substitution system, in addition to developing governorates and providing high-quality products in line with international quality standards, providing job opportunities for citizens, and localization of the food security industry. The project will benefit from the abundant production of Omani dates in the Sultanate, and support farmers to purchase their products through collection centres.”

In reference to the distribution centres, Eng. Adnan al-Alawi explained to ONA that “its construction will be completed within a year and a half — and before the completion of the factory, so that the company can receive and store the dates crop. The plan includes building six collection centres in six governorates, in the Wilayats of Saham, A’Rustaq, Nizwa, Ibri, Ibra, and Jaan Bani Bu Hassan.”

Al-Alawi stressed that the factory’s initial production in the first stage will reach 30,000 tons annually, and will reach 80,000 tons annually in the final stages. The factory will distribute 20 per cent of its production in the local market and 80 per cent for export. It’s expected that the factory will start production within two years according to set plans.

He pointed out that “the factory was designed for the production and packaging of dates at the highest international standards on an area of one hundred thousand square metres in the Al Rumais area in the Wilayat of Barka, and will follow the best methods taken in terms of cooling, drying, cleaning, fumigation, and the technical aspects that the dates need.”

The number of palm trees in the Sultanate, according to the latest statistic published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, reached 7.6 million palm trees in agricultural areas, in addition to 800,000 palm trees in home gardens, about 200,000 in streets and public parks, and 600,000 palm trees within the One Million Date Palm Trees Project. The Sultanate’s production of dates reached 369,000 tons in 2018. The human consumption in 2017 of dates reached 53 per cent of local production, with 6 per cent of the dates produced processed for export.

