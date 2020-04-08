Oman’s Ministry of Education to reject resignation requests until end of next academic year

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman will not accept resignation requests from its Omani staff until the end of the next academic year.

In a statement issued earlier today, the ministry said that it was taking the call to reject resignations from faculty members and other ‘related jobs’ held by Omanis to ensure progress of the education process in the Sultanate.

This decision will be extended until the end of the next academic year 2021/20AD.

#التربية_والتعليم | ضمانًا لسير العملية التعليمية وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الإدارية والمالية يصدر تعميمًا بإرجاء جميع طلبات الاستقالة المقدمة من أعضاء الهيئة التدريسية والوظائف المرتبطة بها من العمانيين حتى نهاية العام الدراسي القادم ٢٠٢١/٢٠٢٠م. — وزارة التربية والتعليم (@EduGovOman) April 8, 2020

Source: Ministry of Education

