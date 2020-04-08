Oman’s Ministry of Education to reject resignation requests until end of next academic year

08 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman will not accept resignation requests from its Omani staff until the end of the next academic year.



In a statement issued earlier today, the ministry said that it was taking the call to reject resignations from faculty members and other ‘related jobs’ held by Omanis to ensure progress of the education process in the Sultanate.

This decision will be extended until the end of the next academic year 2021/20AD.

Source: Ministry of Education

