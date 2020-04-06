Oman’s GCC denies online rumour of COVID-19 infection in oil-field worker

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has debunked yet another rumour circulating on social media alleging that an oil-field worker had contracted a confirmed case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 5], the GCC clarified that a case of Coronavirus was suspected in an employee at an undisclosed oil-field site in the Sultanate, based on which, the company in question implemented all necessary procedures for precautions recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The worker was taken promptly for examination and put into institutional quarantine, along with other employees who were in contact with the patient and who were sent to another institutional quarantine facility.

It was determined subsequently that the worker was not infected with COVID-19, with the GCC since debunking the continued online rumours that the worker has the virus.

