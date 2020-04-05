Oman’s GCC continues to debunk rumours circulating amidst Coronavirus efforts

In its effort to ensure that accurate information reaches the public during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) continues to address and debunk rumours circulating in the community.

Yesterday [Saturday, April 4], the GCC issued three statements regarding fabricated information that was being shared online. The first statement addressed rumours of road closures of the Al Hail Bridge, and exits from Barka to Seeb, with the GCC having dismissed the claims as false.

The second statement dealt with the alleged infection of COVID-19 in an employee at a commercial store in Al Ansab, of which the GCC has also discredited as false.

Finally, a third statement issued by the GCC dealt with a video circulating online claiming to show people attempting to escape from the Wilayat of Muttrah, which is currently under health isolation.

Debunking the video, the GCC stated that it was not, in fact, located in Muttrah — rather it was an old clip showing fishermen returning from the sea in Sidab.

The GCC has once again issued a call-to-action to the public to only listen to and share news from verified, credible sources and to report the spread of any alleged rumours.

لاصحة للمقطع المتداول بعنوان هروب عمالة وافدة من مطرح إلى خارجها.

