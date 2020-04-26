Oman’s GCC clarifies info circulating about COVID-19 infection among some tailors

26 Apr 2020
Oman’s Government Communications Office (GCC) has issued a statement in clarification of information circulating regarding instances of COVID-19 infection among some tailors in an undisclosed Wilayat.



In the statement, which was issued online this morning [Sunday, April 26], the GCC said: “We confirm that the news about the infection of some tailors in one of the Wilayats the COVID-19 coronavirus is true. We call upon everyone to abide by the decisions in order to avoid any legal accountability that may arise from such violations.”

