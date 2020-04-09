Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services issues urgent call for donations of A- and B- blood groups

Oman’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has issued an urgent call-to-action requesting donations of A- and B- blood groups at its Central Blood Bank in Bausher.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement issued online today [Thursday, April 9], the DBBS has said that there are “many patients in dire need of a blood transfusion today”, and urges those with the above-mentioned blood-types to contact the Central Blood Bank today to book an appointment to come and donate.
Timings and contact details for the Central Blood Bank can be found in the Tweet below.
