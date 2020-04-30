Oman’s COVID-19 innovations hailed by prestigious UK think-tank

As Oman continues to see an outpouring of products and services for COVID-19 solutions from its innovation sector, its efforts are being recognized and praised by international analysts abroad.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the renowned UK-based Oxford Business Group (OBG) has said that the Sultanate is currently witnessing an increase in innovations supporting the government’s response to call for solutions in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It commended the cooperation of Oman’s researchers and business community with government institutions.

In its latest report, OBG said: “Oman has witnessed an increase of innovation and start-up activity as researchers, entrepreneurs, and state entities pull together in response to the crisis.”

OBG hailed the research program announced by The Research Council (TRC) to channel projects towards the development of applications that offer solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

It pointed out that, “the Muscat-based Research Council has launched a COVID-19 research program headed by experts from various research institutes across the country.

The program’s focus is on financially supporting projects conducting short-term applied research in various clinical and non-clinical fields associated with the pandemic. These include diagnostics, the role of telemedicine, the application of artificial intelligence, and the impacts on business and the economy.”

Quoting other initiatives, OBG also referred to Oman Makers Company (OMC)’s contributions, saying that: “Sonnaa Oman, which is based at the Research Council’s Muscat Innovation Complex, has developed a digital artificial respiration device that simulates the ventilation system already approved for use in the country’s hospitals. The prototype, which was developed in coordination with specialist doctors and engineers, has been subjected to several quality-control tests in recent weeks, prior to large-scale production of the device.”

OBG’s report cited other examples of Oman’s innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reads as follows:

“Meanwhile the National Business Centre, which is linked to Madayn, previously known as the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, took part in a virtual global start-up competition between April 24 and 26, aimed at stimulating new ideas to combat COVID-19.

Of the Omani participants, start-up Wareed came first with its new digital platform designed to quickly connect suspected COVID-19 patients with their doctors.

The start-up weekend followed the launches of several other digital platforms developed in response to specific economic and social challenges that have been presented by the pandemic.

These include the Wareed platform, which facilitates home delivery of medicines to elderly people; easy, a distance-learning platform; and Igtimaati, an Oman-based application providing video-conferencing services.

In addition, Muscat Municipality has been using drones both to sterilize neighbourhoods, and to conduct remote heat temperature examinations on those suspected of having the virus.

Oman acted quickly to limit the spread of the virus. A range of measures were implemented, including travel restrictions on international flights and internal public transportation services, the closure of all schools, universities, malls, and non-essential shops, and the suspension of prayers at mosques.

A lockdown has been in place in the capital Muscat since April 10. Originally set to last until April 22, the measures were extended until May 9, authorities announced last week.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Here are 4 Oman-made gadgets to tackle COVID-19.)

Share this