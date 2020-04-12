Omani wins $250,000 USD on popular trivia show

An Omani citizen has won a quarter of a million USD in a raffle draw on the popular TV trivia show ‘The Dream’.

The lucky winner, Omani citizens Majdi bin Fael bin Jamaan is an employee at telecommunications company in the Sultanate; when the winner was announced on live television on Thursday, March 9, 2020, he simply said ‘Thank God’ when he heard his name read out.

‘The Dream’, which airs on MBC, is one of the most-watched Arabic trivia shows hosted by famous Syrian/British presenter Mustafa al Agha.

When asked about his unusually calm reaction to the win Jamaan, speaking to Y’s sister station Al Wisal said: “I was in shock – one doesn’t know how to react in such a situation.”

He said that he is planning to use his winnings (around OMR 96,000) to secure the future of his children. “I’ll be patient about spending this money,” he said. “There is no need to rush.”

Jamaan explained that he used to send in around three to four messages a day to enter into the trivia show: “Sometimes, I used to send more…especially now, since I’m more free because of the [home] quarantine.”

While people from all over the Arab world can qualify to participate in ‘The Dream’, Jamaan said this is the first and only competition he’s taken part in: “I thank everyone who called to congratulate me and I encourage people to take part in these competitions. I was someone who at first didn’t trust in the honesty of such shows, but now I believe in their credibility.”

